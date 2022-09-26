VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 5 Game of the Week!

Time for another round of voting for the FNF Game of the Week. Voters can choose between Liberty @ Saguaro, Moon Valley @ AZ College Prep or Hamilton @ Highland.

PHOENIX — Another awesome week of Friday Night Fever is behind us and we are ready to get rolling on Week 5 as this season of high school football keeps marching!

This year, the 12Sports team debuted the Game of the Week poll as a new way for fans to have a big impact on our show each and every week of the season and you all have made sure to make your voices heard!

Last week, we got almost 30,000 votes, with ALA-Queen Creek at Queen Creek coming out on top and earning the title of Game of the Week. The Queen Creek Bulldogs beat their crosstown rival Patriots in the inaugural Andy Luberda classic 27-17. That game got almost 68% of last week's fan vote.

Now, let's get to this week's matchups that you can vote on!

Liberty at Saguaro

This matchup is one of the biggest in the state this week. Liberty is crossing the Valley to take on Saguaro in Scottsdale. This is both schools' second appearance in the Game of the Week poll this year.

In Week 1, Liberty won the vote for their matchup against rival Sunrise Mountain. The Lions went on to win that game 50-0, a significant number since Zach Hunzinger, a Liberty football player who recently passed away from cancer, wore #50 and that game was played in honor of him. The Lions are a perfect 3-0 so far this season. Along with Sunrise Mountain, Liberty has beaten Pinnacle and Valor Christian from Colorado. The Lions had last week off.

Saguaro appeared in last week's poll for their game against Chandler but did not win the vote. This is yet another top matchup for the Sabercats, whose schedule was ranked the 10th toughest in the nation by MaxPreps before the season. Saguaro is 2-2 this year with wins over Queen Creek and Sandra Day O'Connor and losses to Bergen Catholic from New Jersey and Chandler.

This is the first time Liberty and Saguaro have ever met on the football field.

Moon Valley at Arizona College Prep

Moon Valley and Arizona College Prep are both making their 1st appearance in the Game of the Week poll!

So far this season, Moon Valley, which plays in the 4A Southwest region, is 3-1. They beat Independence, Washington, and Carl Hayden, but lost to Paradise Honors.

AZ College Prep, or 'The Prep,' as Coach Myron Blueford called it to 12Sports, is in 4A for the first time, moving up from 3A last year. The Knights are also 3-1 on the season. They opened the year with a loss to Valley Christian, but have rolled off 3 straight wins over Gilbert, Walden Grove, and Mesa.

The Rockets and Knights will meet on the football field for the second year in a row. Last year, AZ College Prep won 27-26.

Hamilton at Highland

Another huge game in the East Valley this week is Hamilton at Highland, a battle between two schools making their second appearances in the Game of the Week poll!

Hamilton appeared in our Week 1 poll for their game against Centennial but lost to Sunrise Mountain at Liberty. The Huskies are 3-1 this season with wins over Centennial, Mountain Ridge, and Horizon and a loss to Bishop Gorman from Nevada.

Highland was in our Week 3 for their game against Desert Edge but were defeated by Florence at Coolidge in a poll that drew a season-best 129,119 votes. Last year's 6A state champs, the Hawks are 3-1 this season with wins over Desert Ridge, Desert Edge, and Brophy and a loss to Lone Peak from Utah.

These two schools are very familiar with each other, as they have met 20 times on the gridiron since 1999. Hamilton has had the upper hand winning 17 times to Highland's 3.

Vote Now!

Now that you have all of that in mind, it's time for you to decide which of those three games will be the Game of the Week this week on Friday Night Fever!

Vote in the poll below, and if you don't see it, click here.

Remember you can vote in this poll as many times as you want, so refresh this page and keep voting!

Voting in the Game of the Week polls ends Thursday at 10 a.m. and we will announce the winning game later that day. 12Sports will also be live on 12News at 5 and 6 p.m. at the winning game on Friday.

While you're at it, 12Sports also needs your help deciding the Friday Night Fever Hot Shots Play of the Week from Week 4!