Who's your pick for the Week 4 Friday Night Fever Game of the Week?

This week has a major rematch from last year, a battle of Queen Creek schools and 2 west Valley schools squaring off for just the 3rd time ever. So, who will win?

PHOENIX — Week 3 was an incredible week for the new Friday Night Fever Game of the Week poll!

In just its 3rd week of existence there was a massive turnout of more than 129,000 votes, more than 77% of them were from the winning matchup: Florence at Coolidge!

The FNF crew had a great time in Pinal County, but now it is on to another week of exciting high school football action and to announce who will be battling it out to become the top game Week 4 of season 33 of Arizona's longest-running high school football show!

So, without further ado, let's get to the Week 4 nominees for Game of the Week.

Saguaro at Chandler

First up is what may be the biggest game of the 2022 season so far. In a rematch of last year's Open Division state championship (which Saguaro won 20-15), Saguaro heads down Arizona Avenue to play Chandler. These two teams have played 11 times before in their history and the record is 6-4-1 in favor of the Sabercats. Saguaro and Chandler also met in the first-ever Open Division state title game back in 2019 and Chandler won that game 42-35. That was their first meeting since 1992. So far this year, head coach Rick Garretson's Wolves are 3-0 with wins over Cathedral Catholic (CA), Corona del Sol, and Notre Dame Prep. As for head coach Jason Mohns' Sabercats, Saguaro is 2-1 this year. They lost to Bergen Catholic (NJ) to open the season, but have gotten back-to-back wins over Queen Creek and Sandra Day O'Connor.

Willow Canyon at Sierra Linda

Out in the west Valley on Friday night, the Willow Canyon Wildcats will take on Sierra Linda Bulldogs. The Wildcats return several key starters from their 7-win team last year that came up just short of a playoff berth. They have started this year 2-0 with wins over Raymond S. Kellis and La Joya. Sierra Linda has a new head coach this year in Tyrone Preyer, who took over for Nate Gill after Gill took the Desert Vista job. It has been a great start to the season for Preyer and the Bulldogs. They are 3-0 with wins over Alhambra, ALA-Ironwood, and Empire.

ALA-Queen Creek at Queen Creek

Finally, out in the southeast Valley, the ALA-Queen Creek Patriots will battle their crosstown rival, the Queen Creek Bulldogs. Last season, both of these schools advanced to the Open Division playoffs (Queen Creek out of 6A and ALA-Queen Creek out of 4A) but lost in the first round. Queen Creek was the #7 seed and lost to Chandler, while ALA-Queen Creek was the #8 seed and lost to Hamilton. ALA-Queen Creek moved up to 5A this year and head coach Ty Detmer's squad is 3-0 to start the year. The Patriots have beaten Verrado, Cactus, and South Mountain. It's been a more challenging start to the season for Queen Creek because head coach Travis Schureman's Bulldogs have played a tough opening schedule. Queen Creek is 1-2 with a season-opening win over San Joaquin Memorial (CA), but has back-to-back losses to Saguaro and Pinnacle.

Now that you have all of the information, it's time to vote, so head to the poll below and vote as many times as you want for your school and/or favorite game.

If you can't see the poll, click here.

We also need your help deciding the Friday Night Fever Hot Shots play of the week from last week and you can vote in that poll by clicking here.

We'll reveal who won the Game of the Week on Thursday after the poll closes at 10 a.m.

Be sure to be a believer and watch the winning game on Friday Night Fever at 11:35 p.m. The FNF crew will also be live before the game on 12 News at 5 and 6 at the winning matchup.