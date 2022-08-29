VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 1 Game of the Week

Season 33 of Friday Night Fever is beginning with a big change as you, the fans, now get to choose our Game of the Week! Vote for your favorite game here!

PHOENIX — The 33rd season of Arizona's only and longest-running high school football show, Friday Night Fever, begins this week and it is coming with a big change!

In 2020, we asked you to be a part of the show, by picking one of the games we would cover in the Viewer's Choice poll.

This year, we are changing that and allowing you to make a bigger impact on our show every week by choosing our Game of the Week!

Follow us on Twitter for more Friday Night Fever and retweet our link to the poll, so you can rack up more votes for your school.

For Week 1, the Game of the Week nominees are Centennial at Hamilton, Sunrise Mountain at Liberty, and Poston Butte at Higley!

You have until Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. to vote. Tune into 12 News to see who wins!

Vote below! Click here if you do not see the poll.

Be a believer and catch the season 33 premiere of Friday Night Fever at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd!

