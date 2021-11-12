VOTE: Championships Hot Shots Play of the Week

Who made the biggest play this week? Vote here!

TEMPE, Ariz. — With Friday Night Fever comes our weekly "Hot Shot Play of the Week" poll where fans choose between three plays to be announced as our play of the week on next week's show.

The championship brought some huge plays. Our top three were the 40-yard touchdown catch by Saguaro's Jaedon Matthews to beat Chandler in the Open Division Title Game, the 66-yard touchdown catch by Horizon's Cole Linyard in the 5A State Championship win and the 52-yard pass by Casa Grande's Angel Flores to set up the game-winning touchdown in the 4A title game.

But, we need your help choosing which one will earn the title of play of the week!

Watch the Hot Shot nominees in the video at the top of this story or right here:

Follow us on Twitter for more Friday Night Fever and to retweet our link to the poll so that you can rack up more votes for your favorite Hot Shot.

Friday Night Fever