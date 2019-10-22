EAGAR, Ariz — An Arizona High School has made it to the final eight in a nationwide vote to declare the best high school football stadium.

The bracket, created by USA Today High School Sports, took 16 of the best and unique high school stadiums and is having people vote on the best ones.

One of the stadiums in the bracket is located in Eagar, Arizona, where Round Valley High School plays it's football games, among other sports. Eagar is located in Apache County near the Arizona/New Mexico border.

The Round Valley Ensphere opened in 1991 after it was designed by SPS+ Architects. It is owned by Round Valley High School and the Round Valley Unified School District. At the time of construction, the dome cost $11 million in construction costs.

Credit: SPS+ ARCHITECTS

In round two of the voting in USA Today's High School Sports poll, the Round Valley Ensphere goes up against Bluefield, West Virginia's Mitchell Stadium.

At time of writing, the Round Valley Ensphere currently trails Mitchell Stadium by 15,000 votes.

If you'd like to vote, click this link!