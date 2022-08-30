The Hamilton Huskies will be allowed to play in the 2022 postseason, AIA says

In an emergency hearing, the Arizona Interscholastic Association approved Hamilton football's appeal and lifted the program's probation.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's note: the above video is from a previous broadcast.

A recent probation placed on Hamilton High School's football program seemed like it was going to keep them out of the 2022 playoffs. However, there's good news ahead for the Huskies.

Recently, the school appealed to the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) to rescind the probation. In an AIA Executive Board meeting on Tuesday, that appeal was approved.

The program had been placed on probation following a recruiting violation on part of the Defensive Coordinator Tim Dougherty. He was also suspended for three games by the time the probation was put in place.

Dougherty's recruiting violation comes from direct messages Dougherty sent on Twitter to a defensive lineman from Cesar Chavez High School. Screenshots of the messages were posted on Twitter by Cesar Chavez's Athletic Director Lenny Doerfler earlier this summer.

However, in accordance with AIA policy, the school was allowed to appeal to the board by submitting a request to the executive board president to have an emergency hearing.

The emergency hearing was approved and held on Aug. 30. At the hearing, Hamilton football's appeal was approved.

Although details about the decision have yet to be released, 12Sports reporter Cameron Cox sat in on the meeting and confirmed that Hamilton football can play in the postseason.

Hamilton's entire athletic program has been given a warning, but their formal probation was lifted, and the Huskies are eligible to play.

BREAKING: Hamilton football CAN PLAY in the postseason. Their probation has been rescinded, but the entire athletic program has been given a warning. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 30, 2022

Right now it is unclear how this decision will affect Dougherty's suspension.

