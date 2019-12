PHOENIX — All year long we celebrated the 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and celebrated Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Friday night marked Coop's final Friday Night Fever, with the 2019 Fever Awards.

If you missed the show, you can watch the whole thing below or continue scrolling to see the awards.

2019 All-Fever Team

Offense

Quarterback: Ty Thompson, Mesquite

Running Back: Dae Dae Hunter, Chandler

Running Back: Bijan Robinson, Salpointe Catholic

All-Purpose: Kevin Daniels, Glendale

Wide Receiver: Jihad Marks, Desert Edge

Wide Receiver: Marcus Libman, Pinnacle

Wide Receiver: Tyler Hironaka, Gilbert

Tight End: Jay Rudolph, Horizon

Offensive Line: Noah Nelson, Williams Field

Offensive Line: Cade Bennett, Notre Dame Prep

Offensive Line: Andrew Milek, Brophy Prep

Offensive Line: Bram Walden, Saguaro

Offensive Line: Tosh Baker, Pinnacle

Defense

Defensive Line: Jason Harris, Higley

Defensive Line: Tre Smith, Red Mountain

Defensive Line: DJ Gleash, Centennial

Defensive Line: Brandon Buckner, Chandler

Linebacker: Brock Locnikar, Notre Dame Prep

Linebacker: Tommy Ellis, Mountain Ridge

Linebacker: Joquarri Price, Desert Ridge

Defensive Back: Kelee Ringo, Saguaro

Defensive Back: Bryce Tate, McClintock

Defensive Back: Ben Strong, ALA Queen Creek

Defensive Back: Jaydin Young, Centennial

Defensive Back: Jamar Brown, Hamilton

Special Teams

Placekicker: Parker Lewis, Saguaro

Punter: Jose Deharo, Tolleson

Return Specialist: Isaac Moreno, Peoria