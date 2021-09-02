Game preview: St. Mary’s vs. Brophy

A 62-year-old rivalry is renewed as St. Mary’s and Brophy College Prep face off in the first week of the 2021 high school football season.

PHOENIX — The St. Mary’s Knights and Brophy College Preparatory Broncos started playing each other in 1959. They haven't played each other since 2012, but will Friday Sept. 3 at Central High School in Phoenix at 7 p.m.

It's an old school, old Phoenix rivalry.

Excited to announce that THE rivalry is OFFICIALLY back!!! Mark your calendars for St. Mary’s vs Brophy game 1 of the 2021 season!!! pic.twitter.com/G7KDyI5Zdd — SMKnightsFootballAZ (@smknightsaz) April 9, 2021

Game on 3rd Street… let’s get this rivalry again!!!! #BST pic.twitter.com/fEmhXLcJEu — Brophy Football (@FootballBrophy) August 31, 2021

The Knights hired head coach Jose Lucero last year to coach at his alma mater.

He said his team is focusing on getting better every day and is trying to ignore the noise that comes with the spotlight on the return of the rival game.

"As a player here it was always a big game and to have the chance to coach in it is pretty special," Lucero said. "I know what it's like -- the feeling these guys are going to be going through. When you play Brophy, it always means something extra special."

Brophy quarterback E.J. Warner's 2020-21 season was cut short after being injured in their season opener. Nick Martinez comes back at quarterback for the Knights.

Last year, St. Mary's went 6-3 and made their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Brophy was winless.

But will history have a say Friday night? The Broncos have won 11 of the last 13 games in the Brophy and St. Mary's rivalry.

Friday's night game will take place at Central High School, 4525 N Central

Phoenix, AZ 85012 at 7 p.m.

Friday Night Fever