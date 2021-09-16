Game preview: Horizon at Desert Edge

Both Horizon and Desert Edge are 2-0 going into week three of high school football season.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Soon one team will risk their perfect record, as two undefeated teams look to face-off on Friday.

The Desert Edge Scorpions and the Horizon Huskies are both 2-0 going into week three of high school football.

2-0! Huskies win!! Thank you to our military, first responders and healthcare workers for your service! pic.twitter.com/bqrH2N6Ua8 — HHShuskynation (@HHShuskynation) September 11, 2021

Desert Edge was victorious against Campo Verde and Westview. While Horizon defeated Pinnacle -- for the first time in school history -- and defending 5A State Champion Sunrise Mountain.

Coming off being named 'Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week,' Andy Litten, Horizon's first-year head coach is looking to show his team means business on the field.

"You know it's two great 5A teams. You know we're both 2-0. Both of us are looking to this game as a statement early on, for us... to help us get ready for 5A and the competition," Litten told 12 News.

"They're a really good football team. We believe in our football team. So, it's going to be a really good night of football," Desert Edge head coach, Marcus Carter said.

During the 2020 season, the Huskies went 3-3 (1-2 in the 5A San Tan region) and did not make the playoffs. Whereas, the Scorpions went 8-0 in the regular season and 4-0 in their decision, 5A Desert West.

Desert Edge was selected as the eighth seed in the Open Division of playoffs and played Chandler in the first round, ending the game scoreless 52-0.

The fast and hungry group, as Carter describes his team, includes the Washington State commit quarterback, Adryan Lara.

While Lara is aware of how close he is to setting a record he said he's not thinking about it while he's on the field, he just wants to win.

During week two, Lara ran 48 yards for a touchdown and threw for a 50 yards TD to help close the gap and look to pass Spencer Rattler's career passing yards state record of 11,083 total passing yards, including 116 TDs, according to Max Preps.

Rattler graduated from Pinnacle and graduated in 2019. He now plays for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Lara, so far has 8,313 total passing yards and 91 passing TDs, according to Max Preps.

Linton told 12 News, he's looking to corral Desert Ridge's, Lara. But doesn't look to change his style of football.

The kickoff will take place at 7 p.m., at Desert Edge High School, West Yuma Road, Goodyear, AZ.

Friday Night Fever