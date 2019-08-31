We are finally back to high school football. It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Without further ado, let's go through highlights from Friday Night Fever Week 1. But first, make sure you VOTE for our Week 1 Hot Shot Play of the Week where we pick the three best plays of the night and have fans choose the top play.

Click here to find that poll and you can see the three plays below:

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Chandler High School 56//Queen Creek High School 7

Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week

Campo Verde High School 64//Mesquite High School 6

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Basha Bears

Basha High School 48//Sandra Day O'Connor High School 20

Pinnacle (Phoenix) vs. Mountain Pointe (Phoenix)

Pinnacle High School 48//Mountain Pointe High School 0

Red Mountain (Mesa) vs. Cesar Chavez (Laveen)

Red Mountain High School 59//Cesar Chavez High School 27

Hamilton (Chandler) vs. Highland (Gilbert)

Hamilton High School 31//Highland High School 24

Perry (Gilbert) vs. Mountain View (Mesa)

Perry High School 51//Mountain View High School 21

Horizon (Phoenix) vs. Higley (Gilbert)

Horizon High School 52//Higley High School 21

Chaparral (Scottsdale) vs. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale)

Chaparral High School 48//Desert Mountain 0

McClintock (Tempe) vs. Marcos de Niza (Tempe)

McClintock High School 29//Marcos De Niza High School 6

Tempe vs. Apache Junction

Tempe High School 32//Apache Junction High School 27

Week 1 Shout Out To The Line: Basha High School

