Friday Night Fever Week 8 Rewind

Game of the Week: ALA-Gilbert North defeats AZ College Prep 47-7

On the Road: Centennial defeats Boulder Creek 55-0

Interview with Centennial Head Coach Richard Taylor

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Fever Spotlight: Saguaro defeats Highland 27-10

Central defeats Fairfax 27-20

Gilbert defeats Cactus Shadows 56-13

Apollo defeats Canyon View 40-36

Liberty defeats Mountain Ridge 42-0

Chandler defeats Mountain View 49-6

Mesa defeats Westwood 64-14

ALA-Queen Creek defeats Campo Verde 59-14

Basha defeats Hamilton 26-23

O'Connor defeats Valley Vista 37-13

Desert Edge defeats Sunrise Mountain 48-9

Raymond Kellis defeats North Canyon 42-0

Friday Night Fever

