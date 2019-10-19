It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season. Let's get to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever!
Friday Night Fever Game of the Week
Higley High School 52//Campo Verde High School 30
Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week
Red Mountain High School 48//Mountain View High School 20
Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Peoria Panthers
Peoria High School 55//Deer Valley High School 14
American Leadership Academy Queen Creek vs. Ben Franklin (Queen Creek)
ALA Queen Creek 26//Ben Franklin High School 14
Pinnacle (Phoenix) vs. Liberty (Peoria)
Pinnacle High School 41/Liberty High School 17
Saguaro (Scottsdale) vs. Marcos De Niza (Tempe)
Saguaro High School 56//Marcos De Niza High School 0
Centennial (Peoria) vs. Ironwood (Glendale)
Centennial High School 49//Ironwood High School 0
Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale) vs. North Canyon (Phoenix)
Notre Dame Preparatory School 60//North Canyon High School 0
Horizon (Scottsdale) vs. Cactus Shadows (Scottsdale)
Horizon High School 46//Cactus Shadows High School 3
Chaparral (Scottsdale) vs. Mountain Pointe (Phoenix)
Chaparral High School 28//Mountain Pointe 9