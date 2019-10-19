It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season. Let's get to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever!

VOTE for the Hot Shot Pay of the Week! Players from Higley, Peoria and ALA Queen Creek make the poll.

RELATED: Friday Night Fever: Vote for the Week 8 Hot Shot Play of the Week

To see all things Friday Night Fever and Valley high school football follow us here on Twitter @12SportsAZ.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Higley High School 52//Campo Verde High School 30

Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week

Red Mountain High School 48//Mountain View High School 20

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Peoria Panthers

Peoria High School 55//Deer Valley High School 14

American Leadership Academy Queen Creek vs. Ben Franklin (Queen Creek)

ALA Queen Creek 26//Ben Franklin High School 14

Pinnacle (Phoenix) vs. Liberty (Peoria)

Pinnacle High School 41/Liberty High School 17

Saguaro (Scottsdale) vs. Marcos De Niza (Tempe)

Saguaro High School 56//Marcos De Niza High School 0

Centennial (Peoria) vs. Ironwood (Glendale)

Centennial High School 49//Ironwood High School 0

Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale) vs. North Canyon (Phoenix)

Notre Dame Preparatory School 60//North Canyon High School 0

Horizon (Scottsdale) vs. Cactus Shadows (Scottsdale)

Horizon High School 46//Cactus Shadows High School 3

Chaparral (Scottsdale) vs. Mountain Pointe (Phoenix)

Chaparral High School 28//Mountain Pointe 9



