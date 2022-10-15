Friday Night Fever Week 7 Rewind

Game of the Week: Marcos de Niza defeats Arcadia 24-10

On the Road: ALA-Gilbert defeats Snowflake 31-21

Interview with Snowflake Head Coach Kay Solomon

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Pinnacle defeats Chaparral 27-21

Corona del Sol defeats Mountain Pointe 35-28

Red Mountain defeats Salpointe Catholic 27-24

Centennial defeats O'Connor 20-15

Mountain Ridge defeats Boulder Creek 23-21

Desert Edge defeats Verrado 23-21

Northwest Christian defeats Greenway 51-12

Thunderbird defeats Moon Valley 20-6

Eastmark defeats Sabino 56-19

Cactus Shadows defeats Skyline 34-21

McClintock defeats Maricopa 21-12

Friday Night Fever

Be a believer, catch the fever on YouTube! Subscribe to the 12News YouTube channel for more Friday Night Fever content.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.