x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Night Fever Week 7 Rewind

Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

More Videos

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 14 here.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Game of the Week: Marcos de Niza defeats Arcadia 24-10

More Videos

On the Road: ALA-Gilbert defeats Snowflake 31-21

More Videos

Interview with Snowflake Head Coach Kay Solomon

More Videos

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

More Videos

Pinnacle defeats Chaparral 27-21

More Videos

Corona del Sol defeats Mountain Pointe 35-28

More Videos

Red Mountain defeats Salpointe Catholic 27-24

More Videos

Centennial defeats O'Connor 20-15

More Videos


Mountain Ridge defeats Boulder Creek 23-21

More Videos

Desert Edge defeats Verrado 23-21

More Videos

Northwest Christian defeats Greenway 51-12

More Videos

Thunderbird defeats Moon Valley 20-6

More Videos

Eastmark defeats Sabino 56-19

More Videos

Cactus Shadows defeats Skyline 34-21

More Videos

McClintock defeats Maricopa 21-12

More Videos

RELATED: VOTE: Week 7 Hot Shots Play of the Week

RELATED: Jerry Colangelo shares his thoughts on the state of the Phoenix Suns and the Robert Sarver investigation

Friday Night Fever

Be a believer, catch the fever on YouTube! Subscribe to the 12News YouTube channel for more Friday Night Fever content.

Arizona sports 

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.  

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC. 

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out