It was an exciting Week 6 of high school football around the Valley. It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Without further ado, let's go through highlights from Friday Night Fever Week 6. But first, make sure you VOTE for our Week 6 Hot Shot Play of the Week where we pick the three best plays of the night and have fans choose the top play.

Best of the Night

Highland High band member Dallen Johnston, who went viral following a video tweeted out by 12 Sports' Chierstin Susel, joined the Hawks in the studio with Cam and Coop following their 30-0 win over Mountain Pointe.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Brophy Preparatory School 27//Hamilton High School 14

Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week

Bourgade Catholic High School 35//Gilbert Christian High School 23

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Highland Hawks

Highland High School 30//Mountain Pointe High School 0

Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale) vs. McClintock (Tempe)

Notre Dame Preparatory School 30//McClintock High School 7

Williams Field (Gilbert) vs. Gilbert

Williams Field High School 52/Gilbert High School 28

Higley (Gilbert) vs. Casteel (Queen Creek)

Higley High School 31//Casteel High School 22

Chandler vs. Perry (Gilbert)

Chandler High School 84//Perry High School 49

Sunrise Mountain (Peoria) vs. Ironwood (Glendale)

Sunrise Mountain High School 39//Ironwood High School 14

Mesquite (Gilbert) vs. Arcadia (Phoenix)

Mesquite High School 34//Arcadia High School 28

Queen Creek vs. Corona Del Sol (Tempe)

Queen Creek High School 7//Corona Del Sol 0

Mountain Ridge (Glendale) vs. Liberty (Peoria)

Mountain Ridge High School 39//Liberty High School 33



