PHOENIX — It was an exciting Week 5 of high school football around the Valley. It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Without further ado, let's go through highlights from Friday Night Fever Week 5. But first, make sure you VOTE for our Week 5 Hot Shot Play of the Week where we pick the three best plays of the night and have fans choose the top play.

Best of the Night

Brophy running back Adonis Watt, who is blind, scores a touchdown.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Desert Vista High School 42//Highland High School 41

Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week

Northwest Christian High School 17//Valley Christian High School 10

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: South Mountain Jaguars

South Mountain High School 64//Camelback High School 28

Williams Field (Gilbert) vs. Casteel (Queen Creek)

Williams Field High School 42//Casteel High School 27

Saguaro (Scottsdale) vs. Arcadia (Phoenix)

Saguaro High School 49/Arcadia High School 7

Desert Edge (Goodyear) vs. Peoria

Desert Edge High School 42//Peoria High School 14

Red Mountain (Mesa) vs. Basha (Chandler)

Red Mountain High School 47//Basha High School 21

Notre Dame Prep (Gilbert) vs. Cactus Shadows (Cave Creek)

Notre Dame Preparatory School 49//Cactus Shadows High School 6

Pinnacle (Phoenix) vs. Valley Vista (Surprise)

Pinnacle High School 52//Valley Vista High School 0

La Joya (Avondale) vs. Copper Canyon (Glendale)

La Joya High School 60//Copper Canyon 0

ALA Queen Creek vs. ALA Gilbert North

American Leadership Academy Queen Creek 35//American Leadership Academy Gilbert North 10

Week 5 Shout Out To The Line: South Mountain High School





Coach interview: South Mountain's Mark Carter and Marcus Carter

