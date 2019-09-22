It is week five of Friday Night Fever after an exciting fourth week of our 30th season.

In last week's Fan Vote Game of the Week vote, we had another close poll and it was Corona Del Sol that defeated Desert Ridge 26-19.

This week, we have a fresh poll for week five and some exciting matchups to choose from, so help us pick one of the high school football games we'll cover for week two of Friday Night Fever.

Vote below and see highlights for your favorite school on TV this Friday night at 11:35 p.m. on Friday Night Fever.

Follow us on Twitter for more Friday Night Fever and to retweet our link to the poll so that you can rack up more votes for your school.

This week, choose between Valley Christian at Northwest Christian, Boulder Creek at Perry, Mesquite at Seton Catholic or Gilbert at Campo Verde.

Vote below! The poll closes Thursday at noon.

