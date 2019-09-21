It was an exciting Week 4 of high school football around the Valley. It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Saguaro High School 38//Chaparral High School 24

Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week

Corona Del Sol High School 26//Desert Ridge High School 19

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Paradise Valley Trojans

Paradise Valley High School 63//Flowing Well High School 30

Hamilton (Chandler) vs. Mountain Pointe (Phoenix)

Hamilton High School 42//Mountain Pointe High School 13

Highland (Gilbert) vs. Basha (Chandler)

Highland High School 40/Basha High School 7

Red Mountain (Mesa) vs. Westview (Avondale)

Red Mountain High School 35 //Westview High School 27

Brophy (Phoenix) vs. Mountain View (Mesa)

Brophy Prep 26//Mountain View High School 3

Higley (Gilbert) vs. Millennium (Goodyear)

Higley High School 36//Millennium High School 7

Queen Creek vs. Skyline (Mesa)

Queen Creek High School 58//Skyline High School 21

Maricopa vs. Central (Phoenix)

Maricopa High School 49//Central High School 12

Week 4 Shout Out To The Line: Paradise Valley High School





Coach interview: Paradise Valley's Greg Davis

