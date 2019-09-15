It is week four of Friday Night Fever after an exciting third week of our 30th season.

In last week's Fan Vote Game of the Week vote, we had another close poll but it was Millennium vs. Desert Edge that pulled out the win. Millennium went on to win that game 48-14.

This week, we have a fresh poll for week two and some exciting matchups to choose from, so help us pick one of the high school football games we'll cover for week two of Friday Night Fever.

Vote below and see highlights for your favorite school on TV this Friday night at 11:35 p.m. on Friday Night Fever.

Follow us on Twitter for more Friday Night Fever and to retweet our link to the poll so that you can rack up more votes for your school.

This week, choose between Queen Creek at Skyline, Corona Del Sol at Desert Ridge, Sunrise Mountain at Gilbert and Buckeye at Mesquite.

Vote below! The poll closes Thursday at noon.

