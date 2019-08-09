It was an exciting Week 2 of high school football around the Valley. It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Without further ado, let's go through highlights from Friday Night Fever Week 2. But first, make sure you VOTE for our Week 2 Hot Shot Play of the Week where we pick the three best plays of the night and have fans choose the top play.

Click here to find that poll and you can see the three plays below:

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Perry High School 68//Red Mountain High School 67

Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week

Cactus High School 28//Ironwood High School 20

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Estrella Foothills Wolves

Poston Butte High School 40//Estrella Foothills High School 34

Salpointe Catholic (Tucson) vs. Desert Edge (Goodyear)

Salpointe Catholic High School 68//Desert Edge High School 34

Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale) vs. Gilbert

Notre Dame Preparatory High School 48//Gilbert High School 21

Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Centennial (Peoria)

Mater Dei High School 72//Centennial High School 21

Millenium (Goodyear) vs. Ironwood Ridge (Oro Valley)

Millenium High School 35//Ironwood Ridge High School 20

Pinnacle (Phoenix) vs. Horizon (Phoenix)

Pinnacle High School 63//Horizon High School 46

Mountain Ridge (Glendale) vs. Westview (Avondale)

Mountain Ridge High School 42//Westview High School 36

Week 2 Shout Out To The Line: Estrella Foothills High School

To see all things Friday Night Fever and Valley high school football follow us here on Twitter @12SportsAZ.