Friday Night Fever Week 11 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 10-12 here.
Game of the Week: Central defeats Camelback 27-19
On the Road: Desert Mountain defeats Cactus Shadows 61-14
Interview with Desert Mountain Head Coach Conrad Hamilton
Hot Shots Plays of the Week
Battle of Arizona Avenue: Hamilton defeats Chandler 19-17
Casteel defeats Corona del Sol 31-14
Mountain Pointe defeats Cesar Chavez 49-46
Desert Vista defeats Desert Ridge 27-0
ALA-Queen Creek defeats Horizon 45-19
Higley defeats Williams Field 31-21
Cactus defeats Desert Edge 20-14
ALA-Gilbert North defeats Poston Butte 28-21
Marcos de Niza defeats AZ College Prep 57-14
Eastmark defeats Sabino 42-28
Scottsdale Christian defeats Gilbert Christian 53-28
Friday Night Fever
