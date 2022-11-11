x
HS Football

Friday Night Fever Week 11 Rewind

Week 11 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.
Credit: 12Sports

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 10-12 here.

Game of the Week: Central defeats Camelback 27-19

On the Road: Desert Mountain defeats Cactus Shadows 61-14

Interview with Desert Mountain Head Coach Conrad Hamilton

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Battle of Arizona Avenue: Hamilton defeats Chandler 19-17

Casteel defeats Corona del Sol 31-14

Mountain Pointe defeats Cesar Chavez 49-46

Desert Vista defeats Desert Ridge 27-0

ALA-Queen Creek defeats Horizon 45-19

Higley defeats Williams Field 31-21

Cactus defeats Desert Edge 20-14

ALA-Gilbert North defeats Poston Butte 28-21

Marcos de Niza defeats AZ College Prep 57-14

Eastmark defeats Sabino 42-28

Scottsdale Christian defeats Gilbert Christian 53-28

RELATED: VOTE: Week 11 Hot Shots Play of the Week

Friday Night Fever

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.  

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC. 

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

