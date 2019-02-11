It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Chandler High School 42//Hamilton High School 38

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Glendale Cardinals

Glendale High School 62//Dysart High School 34

Chaparral (Scottsdale) vs. Liberty (Peoria)

Chaparral High School 36//Liberty High School 35

Williams Field (Gilbert) vs. Higley (Gilbert)

Williams Field High School 42/Higley High School 38

Desert Ridge (Mesa) vs. Highland (Gilbert)

Desert Ridge High School 28//Highland High School 14

Centennial (Peoria) vs. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria)

Centennial High School 50//Sunrise Mountain High School 0

Cactus (Glendale) vs. Peoria

Cactus High School 20//Peoria High School 14

Saguaro (Scottsdale) vs. Mesquite (Gilbert)

Saguaro High School 53//Mesquite High School 0

Pinnacle (Phoenix) vs. Boulder Creek (Anthem)

Pinnacle High School 52//Boulder Creek High School 0

Perry (Gilbert) vs. Basha (Chandler)

Perry High School 31//Basha High School 7

Casteel (Queen Creek) vs. Campo Verde (Gilbert)

Casteel High School 41//Campo Verde 17

