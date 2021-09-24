Friday Night Fever: Vote for the Week 4 Hot Shots Play of the Week

This week fans can vote for Blaine Hipa and Nason Coleman (Chandler), Tyler Acton (Verrado), Smith Jones (Goldwater) or Charlie McGinnis and Jax Ryan.

ARIZONA, USA — With Friday Night Fever comes our weekly "Hot Shot Play of the Week" poll where fans choose between three plays to be announced as our play of the week on next week's show.

This week fans can vote for Blaine Hipa and Nason Coleman (Chandler), Tyler Acton (Verrado), Smith Jones (Goldwater) or Charlie McGinnis and Jax Ryan.

Follow us on Twitter for more Friday Night Fever and to retweet our link to the poll so that you can rack up more votes for your favorite Hot Shot.