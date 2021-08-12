Friday Night Fever State Championship Preview: #1 Poston Butte And #2 Casa Grande Battle it out for 4A Crown

It will be an all-Pinal County battle for the 4A State Championship when the Broncos and Cougars meet for the 1st time ever at Sun Devil Stadium.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The 32nd season of Friday Night Fever is drawing to a close, as golden footballs will be handed out this weekend to the champions of 4A, 5A, 6A and the Open Divisions.

The festivities will begin with the 4A state championship between the #1 seed, the Poston Butte Broncos (11-2) and the #2 seed, the Casa Grande Cougars (12-0).

Not only will this be the first time that either of these schools has played in a state title game, but it will also be the first time that both of these Pinal County schools play each other.

“It’s really cool, it’s a Pinal County matchup, which I don’t think has ever happened before,” Casa Grande head coach Jake Barro said. “We’re both pretty rural and here we are going down to ASU to play on the big stage. It’s exciting for both of us.”

The appearance in the state championship is the culmination of the Casa Grande program’s successful runs since Head Coach Jake Barro took over from Larry Branson in 2015.

Since then, the Cougars have won 51 games, and in the past three years, the Cougars have made it to the 4A quarterfinals (2019), semifinals (2020) and now, the state finals.

“It’s a feeling like no other,” Casa Grande QB Angel Flores said. “You think about it, like playing in a state championship, but now you’re actually in it, so, it’s definitely a great feeling.

As the Cougars look to capture their first state championship, they know that their hometown will be behind them and Sun Devil Stadium will be filled with Cougar fans on Friday.

“Everybody’s so fired up from the alumni base to students on campus, staff and people in the community in general,” Barro said. “Everybody’s really, really excited. We’re getting phone calls, emails, people are writing letters about what this means to them. To be here for the first time ever, it’s really exciting.”

“It’s been crazy,” Flores said. “I’ve never seen (Casa Grande) like this year. I see everyone there, the community packing the stands. The people around the community said it’s never been like this, so us being able to make that change is such a great feeling. The whole community is talking about going (to Sun Devil Stadium) and supporting us, so we’re expecting a lot of support.

Part of what makes this run so special for Casa Grande, is that Cougar pride runs deep in these players, some of whom have had relatives attend CGHS for generations.

“(Our players) are all kind of Casa Grande born and raised,” Barro said. “They played youth football together, their parents went to this school, most of them, their grandparents went to our school, I mean, it’s a real, real homegrown community and everybody is fired up.”

On the other side, this is the first deep playoff run in the history of Poston Butte High School. PBHS opened in 2009 and fielded its 1st varsity team the next year.

@PBHS_FB is ready and hyped for their 4A Championship game tomorrow! 🙏 to @PBHStuco_ for your hard work. We will see everyone tomorrow @SunDevilStadium at 4:00pm. 🏈🙌

Check Insta for more📹📸https://t.co/EBmDQLaPvS

🎟️https://t.co/rmmlo8EGM1@Florenceusd pic.twitter.com/iNsb7m2jD0 — Poston Butte High School - Florence Unified (@PBhighschool) December 10, 2021

The Broncos had not won a playoff game until the first round of this year’s playoffs when they beat Northwest Christian 39-37 on a last-second rushing touchdown by Justin Evans.

“We haven’t had this experience before,” Poston Butte head coach Dain Thompson said. “I think going into the playoffs and getting that first playoff win, it was the monkey off everybody’s back. We’ve been to the playoffs a couple times and lost in that first game, but just getting that first playoff kind of changed the vibe everywhere. It’s like, ‘Oh, we can do this now.’”

“It was just amazing,” Poston Butte QB Andrew Dalmacio said. “It was next man up the whole way through and it shows a lot about our team that they were able to step up the way that they did.”

Being able to bring his team to the pinnacle of 4A football has been very exciting for Thompson, but he says his team is not done yet.

“It’s a great feeling for the school, for our guys especially, but then for the community, the families out there, everybody’s hyped about it,” Thompson said. “This is a bandwagon we want everybody to jump on.”

Both teams expect the 4A state championship to be a tough game, with the winner truly deserving to raise the golden football at the end.

“(Poston Butte is) a great, disciplined team, they rally to the ball,” Flores said. “We’re really going to have our work cut out for us this Friday, so as long as we do our job, I think we should be fine.” a

“I expect obviously the best game all season,” Dalmacio said. “Both sides are going to be flying around everywhere and doing everything they can. It’s win or die trying.”

The 4A state championship will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Tickets for the game can be bought here, and if you can’t make it to the game, it will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

