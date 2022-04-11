Week 10: Friday Night Fever Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 10 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 4 here.
Game of the Week: Paradise Honors defeats Payson 26-24
On the Road: Cesar Chavez defeats Desert Vista 46-36
Interview with Desert Vista Head Coach Nate Gill
Week 10 Hot Shots Plays of the Week
Eastmark defeats Monument Valley 50-0
Liberty defeats Centennial 24-14
Basha defeats Casteel 42-14
Saguaro defeats Pinnacle 35-14
Highland defeats Red Mountain 17-14
Apache Junction defeats Arcadia 42-21
Yuma Catholic defeats Peoria 49-8
Queen Creek defeats Williams Field 28-21
Gilbert Christian defeats Scottsdale Prep 38-7
Friday Night Fever
