HS Football

Week 10: Friday Night Fever Rewind

Week 10 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 10 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 4 here.

Game of the Week: Paradise Honors defeats Payson 26-24

On the Road: Cesar Chavez defeats Desert Vista 46-36

Interview with Desert Vista Head Coach Nate Gill

Week 10 Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Eastmark defeats Monument Valley 50-0

Liberty defeats Centennial 24-14

Basha defeats Casteel 42-14

Saguaro defeats Pinnacle 35-14

Highland defeats Red Mountain 17-14

Apache Junction defeats Arcadia 42-21

Yuma Catholic defeats Peoria 49-8

Queen Creek defeats Williams Field 28-21

Gilbert Christian defeats Scottsdale Prep 38-7

Friday Night Fever

