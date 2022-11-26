Friday Night Fever Rewind Week 13

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for playoff action! The path to the Open Division championship title began today, while the rest of the field marches one round closer to the state title game.

Liberty defeats O'Connor 56-26

Basha defeats ALA Queen Creek 31-25

Chandler defeats Centennial 47-27

Saguaro and Hamilton 45-35

Casteel defeats Mountain Pointe 43-6

Highland defeats Salpointe Catholic 14-10

Red Mountain defeats Mesa 49-10

Notre Dame Prep defeats Marana 65-36

Desert Mountain defeats Millennium 17-7

Higley defeats Desert Edge 45-42

Cactus defeats Horizon 26-18

Canyon del Oro defeats Thunderbird 28-3

Friday Night Fever

