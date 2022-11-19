x
HS Football

Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind

Another week of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here.

Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30

Highland defeats Perry 57-22

Mesa defeats Corona Del Sol 24-21

Queen Creek defeats Boulder Creek 37-7

Red Mountain defeats Brophy Prep 45-38

Notre Dame Prep defeats Paradise Valley 42-19

Desert Mountain defeats Verrado 38-7

Higley defeats Canyon View 49-12

Horizon defeats Gilbert 49-0

Desert Edge defeats Central 42-7

Millenium defeats Campo Verde 17-10

Thunderbird defeats Marcos de Niza 17-14

Prescott defeats Apache Junction 35-28

Mountain Pointe defeats Mountain Ridge 42-41

Pinnacle defeats Valley Vista 46-0

1A State Championship Game: Mogollon defeats Williams 51-22

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

On the Road with the Eastmark Firebirds

Friday Night Fever

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.  

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC. 

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

