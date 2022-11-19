Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind

Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30

Highland defeats Perry 57-22

Mesa defeats Corona Del Sol 24-21

Queen Creek defeats Boulder Creek 37-7

Red Mountain defeats Brophy Prep 45-38

Notre Dame Prep defeats Paradise Valley 42-19

Desert Mountain defeats Verrado 38-7

Higley defeats Canyon View 49-12

Horizon defeats Gilbert 49-0

Desert Edge defeats Central 42-7

Millenium defeats Campo Verde 17-10

Thunderbird defeats Marcos de Niza 17-14

Prescott defeats Apache Junction 35-28

Mountain Pointe defeats Mountain Ridge 42-41

Pinnacle defeats Valley Vista 46-0

1A State Championship Game: Mogollon defeats Williams 51-22

