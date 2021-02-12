Friday Night Fever Preview: Spots in the State Finals up for grabs

The playoffs are scaling down as the best teams from 4A, 5A and 6A are going head to head in the semifinals!

PHOENIX — This week semifinals for 4A, 5A and 6A will be determined when teams go head to head for the win and a chance at the championship!

In the 6A bracket, #4 Red Mountain (11-2) and #1 Highland (9-3) will faceoff for the eighth time. Red Mountain leads the all-time record winning five of their three games. The last Red Mountain W was in 2015.

#3 Williams Field (10-2) and #2 Chaparral (8-4) will also fight for semifinal supremacy. These teams have played four times before. In 2016, during both regular and playoff season, Williams Field took the lead before having a full tradeoff in 2017. This year will be a tie-breaker for their record.

The winners of these two games will play in the 6A state championship game, which will be at noon on Saturday, December 11th at Sun Devil Stadium.

In the 5A bracket, #4 Desert Mountain (11-1) will play #1 Horizon (10-2) for the 15th time. Horizon has won 11 of the past games with the most previous being in 2019.

Desert Edge at #3 (10-2) will play #2 Salpointe Catholic (10-2) down in Tucson. This will be their third game against one another with Salpointe having won the first two.

The winners of those games will face off in the 5A state championship game, which will be played at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 10th at Sun Devil Stadium.

In the 4A bracket, #4 Glendale (11-1) will play #1 Poston Butte (10-2) for the third time. Poston Butte will work to maintain their win streak against Glendale after having won every game with the last being in 2019.

#3 Mesquite (9-3) will play #2 Casa Grande (10-0) for the first time since 2004. Mesquite is 2-0 in their record. Mesquite is the back-to-back defending 4A State Champion.

The winners of the 4A games will play in the state championship game at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 10th at Sun Devil Stadium.

The Open semifinals will happen on Saturday.

