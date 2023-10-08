Friday Night Fever Preview | Arcadia looking to make noise in 4A

The Titans play in the tough Desert Sky region, but are feeling confident a year after making the playoffs

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The 34th season of Arizona's longest-running high school football show, Friday Night Fever, is almost here and 12Sports is helping get you ready for kickoff.

We're traveling around the Valley to check in with teams that are hoping to make some noise this fall, and that includes the Arcadia Titans.

The Titans play in the tough 4A Desert Sky region, which includes one of the top teams in 4A in Arizona College Prep and Mesquite, who won the 4A state title in 2020 and made the 4A semis in 2021.

The Titans are coming off of a playoff appearance, their first since 2015, which ended in the first round with a loss to eventual 4A-runner up, Snowflake.

Arcadia is led by third-year head coach Ray Brown, who came to the Titans after spending 20 years in the NFL.

Brown says finding a home at Arcadia changed his life and now, it is all about paying it forward to his guys, who now know him very well.

"These guys are familiar with me," Brown said. "They know my voice, they can imitate me, and then they like each other. We're going to have fun and I think we'll make some noise."

Arcadia opens its season on August 25th against St. Mary's at Phoenix College.

Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever every Friday night at 11:35 p.m. starting August 18 with our season preview show. Week One of the Fever is on August 25th.

Friday Night Fever