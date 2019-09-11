It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

6A Playoffs Round 1

15 Mountain View High School 35// 2 Brophy Preparatory School 19

More from 6A Playoffs Round 1

8 Desert Ridge defeats 9 Cesar Chavez 58-41.

1 Red Mountain defeats 16 Corona Del Sol 43-14

5 Highland defeats 12 Valley Vista 47-0

4 Queen Creek defeats 13 Boulder Creek 50-36

3 Perry defeats 14 Mountain Ridge 38-25

7 Liberty defeats 10 La Joya 76-28

5A Playoffs

1 Williams Field defeats 16 Marana Mountain View 56-25

8 Sunrise Mountain defeats 9 Buena 49-36

4 Casteel defeats 13 Ironwood Ridge 41-14

5 Millennium defeats 12 Gilbert 45-14

4A Playoffs

4 Desert Edge defeats 13 Prescott 37-7

7 Peoria defeats 10 Greenway 22-7

2 Cactus defeats 15 Tempe 43-6

3A Playoffs

3 Northwest Christian defeats 14 Odyssey Institute 49-7

2A Playoffs

3 Phoenix Christian defeats 14 Alchesay 62-6