Friday Night Fever preview: Scottsdale's Saguaro Sabercats

The defending Open Champions are fueled more than ever to win back-to-back State titles.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — A lot of high school football fans didn’t expect the Saguaro Sabercats to be in the place they currently find themselves in; defending Open Division Champions.

"If we lose that chip on our shoulder,” Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns said. “We'll probably lose that edge. What we did last year doesn't carry any weight this year, other than making the bullseye on our back a little bigger."

The target might be bigger than ever for Saguaro entering the 2022 season, considering they own one of, if not the toughest schedule in the entire state.

"That's what we wanted,” Senior wide receiver Deric English said. “There's not much else to say."

Quarterback Devon Dampier is entering his senior season, and despite leading this team to a state title behind his 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Championship game, he feels he and this program haven’t been given the respect they deserve.

"I feel like we're always our team that never gets that respect yet,” Dampier said. “So we’re definitely going to run it back twice and get that respect from the State."

The Sabercats kick off their season against Bergen Catholic, a powerhouse program from the east coast in New Jersey. That game is followed up by Queen Creek, an Open Division team from last season, Chandler, Liberty and Highland in the middle of the season

But this Saguaro team isn’t running from the challenges that lie ahead. In fact, they embrace the difficulty their 2022 campaign presents.

"Each week for us is going to be a battle,” Mohns confessed. “But that's why kids come to Saguaro High School. Our kids know we can play and beat anybody, and there's a lot of confidence that comes along with that."

Confidence is an understatement when it comes to this program. But it’s a confidence that was earned, not given. And this Saguaro team is hungry to prove this program isn’t going anywhere and are eager to defend its title in what should be a thrilling 2022 high school football season.

"Now that we're at the top, we got to stay there,” Dampier said. “Sure, it brings a little bit of pressure, but I'm for it, though."

