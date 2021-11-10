PEORIA, Ariz. — It's week seven of high school football and the Liberty Lions (4-1) are up for a battle against the undefeated Queen Creek Bulldogs (5-0).
Teams were eager early this week as the first Open Division rankings were released. At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams will be selected for the Open Division playoffs.
Queen Creek was ranked third and Liberty was ranked No. 10 in the Open Division rankings
This matchup is the only game between teams in the Open Division rankings this week.
The two teams have met once before in 2020 and the Lions were victorious, 35-28.
The victory came during Colin Thomas' first year as the head coach. Incidentally, the Bulldogs are under a new head coach this season, Travis Schureman.
Players to watch
Queen Creek
QB Sebastian Tomerlin, senior
- 43 completions for 550 yards, 4 TDs and 2 interceptions
- 42 rushes for 447 yards and 8 TDs
RB Payton Barlow, senior
- 82 rushes for 579 yards and 4 TD
- 10 catches for 127 yards and 1 TD
WR/DB Luke Gonzalez, junior
- 9 catches for 121 yards and 1 TD
- 1 interception, 2 passes knocked down
LB Cole LaLama, junior
- 76 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 5 passes knocked down, 2 forced fumbles
DE/LB Porter Reynolds, junior
- 46 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 QB hurries, 1 pass knocked down
Liberty Lions
QB Dominic Ochoa, junior
- 46 completions for 762 yards, 10 TDs and 1 interception
- 36 rushes for 197 yards and 2 TDs
QB Navi Bruzon, sophomore
- 29 completions for 378 yards, 3 TDs and 1 interception
- 41 rushes for 230 yards and 3 TDs
RB Zach Wallace, junior
- 70 rushes for 456 yards and 10 TDs
- 9 catches for 87 yards
WR Jordon Guevara, senior
- 13 catches for 333 yards and 3 TDs
- 8 rushes for 52 yards
The kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. at Liberty High School, 9621 W Speckled Gecko Drive, in Peoria.
Friday Night Fever
Be a believer, catch the fever on YouTube! Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel for more Friday Night Fever content.