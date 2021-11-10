The Bulldogs look to keep their record untarnished as they take on the Lions in week 7 of high school football.

PEORIA, Ariz. — It's week seven of high school football and the Liberty Lions (4-1) are up for a battle against the undefeated Queen Creek Bulldogs (5-0).

Teams were eager early this week as the first Open Division rankings were released. At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams will be selected for the Open Division playoffs.

Queen Creek was ranked third and Liberty was ranked No. 10 in the Open Division rankings

Rankings for our fall sports are ALL officially out today! We will be 👀 these the rest of the season!#qcusd #QCLeads @QCUSD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/5i9A3lgmWd — QCHSAthletics (@QCHS_Athletics) October 12, 2021

This matchup is the only game between teams in the Open Division rankings this week.

The two teams have met once before in 2020 and the Lions were victorious, 35-28.

The victory came during Colin Thomas' first year as the head coach. Incidentally, the Bulldogs are under a new head coach this season, Travis Schureman.

Players to watch

Queen Creek

QB Sebastian Tomerlin, senior

43 completions for 550 yards, 4 TDs and 2 interceptions

42 rushes for 447 yards and 8 TDs

RB Payton Barlow, senior

82 rushes for 579 yards and 4 TD

10 catches for 127 yards and 1 TD

WR/DB Luke Gonzalez, junior

9 catches for 121 yards and 1 TD

1 interception, 2 passes knocked down

LB Cole LaLama, junior

76 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 5 passes knocked down, 2 forced fumbles

DE/LB Porter Reynolds, junior

46 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 QB hurries, 1 pass knocked down

Liberty Lions

QB Dominic Ochoa, junior

46 completions for 762 yards, 10 TDs and 1 interception

36 rushes for 197 yards and 2 TDs

QB Navi Bruzon, sophomore

29 completions for 378 yards, 3 TDs and 1 interception

41 rushes for 230 yards and 3 TDs

RB Zach Wallace, junior

70 rushes for 456 yards and 10 TDs

9 catches for 87 yards

WR Jordon Guevara, senior

13 catches for 333 yards and 3 TDs

8 rushes for 52 yards

The kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. at Liberty High School, 9621 W Speckled Gecko Drive, in Peoria.

Friday Night Fever