Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Basha at Highland

One team will lose their perfect record as the Bears and the Hawks go head-to-head in week 8 of high school football.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Heading into week eight of high school football the Basha Bears and the Highland Hawks are both undefeated teams who will face each other under the Friday night lights in Gilbert.

Basha is 7-0 and Highland has played one less game leaving them at 6-0.

Both teams made the top eight in the Open Division Rankings according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The Bears sit in fifth place while the Hawks are in sixth.

Top 16 in the Open Division Rankings according to the AIA🔽 pic.twitter.com/AntLelby36 — Sports360AZ (@Sports360AZ) October 19, 2021

During week 7, Basha took on Mountain Pointe and was victorious, 48-21.

Basha was led by their quarterback, Demond Williams Jr., a sophomore, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns, according to Maxpreps.

Williams also recorded eight carries for 107 yards and 1 TD.

Highland defeated Perry last week, 27-12 and was led by QB Gage Dayley, a senior, completing 14 of 20 passes for 216 yards, according to Maxpreps.

Dayley's supporting cast included senior running back Steven Trujillo, who rushed 15 carries for 58 yards, Maxpreps reported.

Friday's match will be a non-conference competition.

Friday's night game will take place at Highland at 7 p.m.

Friday Night Fever