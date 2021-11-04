x
Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Mountain View at Basha

Going into week 10, Basha is undefeated and Mountain View has only lost one game.

PHOENIX — Going into Week 10, the Basha Bears will go up against the Mountain View Toros under the Friday night lights in Chandler. 

Basha is going into the game 9-0 while Mountain View is 7-1 after losing to Red Mountain in Game 4. The game will be huge for southeast Arizona high school football fans. 

Basha is the No. 3 team in the state of Arizona just behind Chandler High School and Hamilton High School, according to MaxPreps.

Basha defeated Cesar Chavez in Game 9 42-17 and Mountain View defeated Desert Vista 34-0. 

