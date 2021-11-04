Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Mountain View at Basha

PHOENIX — Going into Week 10, the Basha Bears will go up against the Mountain View Toros under the Friday night lights in Chandler.
Basha is going into the game 9-0 while Mountain View is 7-1 after losing to Red Mountain in Game 4. The game will be huge for southeast Arizona high school football fans.
Basha is the No. 3 team in the state of Arizona just behind Chandler High School and Hamilton High School, according to MaxPreps.
Basha defeated Cesar Chavez in Game 9 42-17 and Mountain View defeated Desert Vista 34-0.
Friday Night Fever
Be a believer, catch the fever on YouTube! Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel for more Friday Night Fever content.