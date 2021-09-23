Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Liberty at Chandler

Liberty is looking to break Chandler's 38-game win streak as high school football heads into week four.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Going into week four of high school football fans and spectators are looking at a Deja Vu.

Well, maybe, depending on the outcome of the came.

The Chandler Wolves and Liberty Lions will go head and head as they battle each other once again.

During the 2020 season, the Wolves and Lions faced off in week one and again at the Open Division Semifinals. Both times the Wolves were victorious, 44-10 and 35-34, respectfully.

Chandler is on a 38-game win streak and Liberty is 3-0 for the season, even taking down the defending 5A State Champions, Sunrise Mountain, 41-38.

This comes at the hands of the field generals for each team, Chandler's senior quarterback, Blaine Hippa, has completed 35 passes for 420 yards and eight touchdowns, while Liberty's QB, Dom Ochoa has completed 24 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns while sharing time with sophomore Navi Bruzon.

Chandler has had its share of national attention -- winning five straight titles -- and has bread NFL talent and again this year they are ranked nationally at 12 on MaxPreps and 11 on USA Today.

Senior safety for Liberty, Jax Stam, told 12 News "we love the undefeated story right now but (we will) stay humble as always, we definitely have a big opponent, a very solid team at chandler under Coach Garretson and (we're) very humbled and very blessed to play such great competition."

Stam mentioned that the team mindset is also to not just take easy competition but go after the best -- That's exactly what Liberty will do Friday as Chandler is considered the number one team in Arizona, right now.

Kickoff to the 'rematch' will take place Friday at Chandler High School, 350 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225. at 7 p.m.

