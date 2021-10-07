Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Hamilton at Chaparral

The Hamilton Huskies are going into week 6 against Chaparral undefeated.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Going into week six, the Hamilton Huskies are taking on the Chaparral Firebirds at their home field with hopes of maintaining their undefeated record for the season.

Hamilton and Chaparral have not played each other since the 2019-2020 season. In that game, Hamilton won 44-21.

Hamilton quarterback, junior Roch Cholowsky, has 77 total passing yards going into the upcoming game. Chaparral quarterback, senior Brayten Silbor, has 344 total passing yards this season.

In addition to the Hamilton at Chaparral game, Casteel at Queen Creek and Desert Edge at Cactus will be standout games for the week.

Chandler High School, the No. 1 team in the state, will be the 12 News On The Road team. Chandler is on a 41-game winning streak going into this week's game against Perry High School.

Chandler's freshman team blew Perry out of the water on Wednesday with a 66-0 win.

Chandler has had its share of national attention -- winning five straight titles -- and has bred NFL talent. Again this year, they are ranked nationally at 11 on MaxPreps.

The 12 News Viewer's Choice game will be AZ Lutheran at Veritas.

Friday Night Fever