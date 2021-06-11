Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Chandler at Hamilton

Arizona's #1 and #2 ranked teams will be going head-to-head in the biggest game of the regular season.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's time for the biggest game of the high school football regular season!

At just four miles apart on Arizona Avenue in Chandler, the Chandler High School Wolves and the Hamilton High School Huskies are ranked #1 and #2 in the state, respectively.

Chandler has won five state titles in a row. The game against Hamilton will be their shot at winning their 46th-straight win.

Hamilton has not beaten Chandler since Nov. 25, 2013. Last year, Chandler triumphed over them in the Open Division State Championship by just two points.

Whoever wins this game will get the #1 seed in the Open Division playoffs, which pulls the best eight teams from 4A, 5A and 6A. The loser of the game will most likely get the #2 seed.

Recruiters will likely be at the game as the two best Arizona has to offer battle it out for supremacy.

Nationally, Chandler is ranks 10th and Hamilton 15th by MaxPreps. In the USA Today Sports Super 25 rankings, Chandler is ranked 10th and Hamilton 16th. The game was ranked number 1 on the MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Games of the Week.

This week's Top 10 games is headlined by the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup between No. 10 Chandler (AZ) and No. 15 Hamilton (AZ).



The other nine games featured are all playoff matchups. 🍿🍿🍿



✍️: https://t.co/i8fVMMKnze pic.twitter.com/uOAJUEAKdn — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 10, 2021

Chandler vs Hamilton will conclude our 2021 season this Friday night.



Who do you have in "The Battle for Arizona Avenue?"



Presented by: @USMarineCorps pic.twitter.com/ot1bE7jYmw — Great American Rivalry Series (@AmericanRivalry) November 8, 2021

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Hamilton High School (3700 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85248). It will also be televised as the YurView game of the week on channel 4 in Phoenix and 7 in Tucson.

Then Be a Believer and Catch the Fever at 11:35 to catch the highlights of Chandler at Hamilton, and many other games with big playoff implications, including #5 Cactus at Peoria, #8 ALA-Queen Creek at Ben Franklin, Desert Edge at Verrado, Camelback at Apollo and more!

