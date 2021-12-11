Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Casteel at Desert Vista

The Casteel Colts and the Desert Vista Thunder are pretty evenly matched going into week 12.

Going into Week 12, the Casteel Colts will go up against the Desert Vista Thunder under the Friday night lights in Phoenix.

The game should be a close one, with Casteel going into the game 4-6 while Desert Vista is 5-5.

The teams have had similar records this season so far, both winnings against Higley and Mountain Pointe and losing against Highland and Hamilton. The main difference is that Casteel won against Perry High School, while Desert Vista took the L.

The win against Perry gave Casteel a little bump in the rankings with the team sitting at #18 in Arizona. Desert Vista is ranked the 21st in the state, but has a home-field advantage.

Casteel lost against Highland in Game 9 38-17 while Desert Vista won against Mountain Pointe 28-21.

