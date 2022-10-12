Friday Night Fever Championship Rewind

In the finale of Friday Night Fever, all the state champions are officially crowned.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is in championship mode! Open Division, Class 6A, 5A and 4A state champions were crowned Friday and Saturday night

Check out game highlights and scores from the four championship title games from the week of Dec. 10 here.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Open Division: Basha defeats Saguaro 28-21

6A Championship: Highland defeats Pinnacle 37-26





5A Championship: Higley defeats Cactus 41-21

4A Championship: ALA-Gilbert North defeats Snowflake 28-14

Hot Shots Championship Week

Friday Night Fever

Be a believer, catch the fever on YouTube! Subscribe to the 12News YouTube channel for more Friday Night Fever content.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.