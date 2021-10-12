Friday Night Fever Championship Preview: #1 Horizon looks to claim 2nd state title in 5A bout vs. #2 Salpointe Catholic

The Huskies welcomed in a new head coach over the offseason, and now are playing for a state title against the lone southern Arizona team remaining, Salpointe.

GILBERT, Ariz — As the 32nd season of Friday Night Fever draws to a close, golden footballs will be handed out this weekend to state champions in the big school divisions: 4A, 5A, 6A and the Open.

The 2nd trophy that will be handed out will be to the winner of the 5A state championship game between the #1 Horizon Huskies (11-2) and the #2 Salpointe Catholic Lancers (11-2).

The Huskies have gone through a rapid rise to reach the heights they are at now.

In their pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Huskies went 3-3 and missed out on the playoffs.

Then, head coach Ty Wisdom left the Huskies to take over the Desert Vista Thunder program in Ahwatukee.

So, they turned to someone who was already familiar with being called a Husky, new head coach Andy Litten, who came to Horizon from Hamilton, who had just lost to Chandler in the 2020 Open Division State championship game.

Since coming to Scottsdale, Litten has been focused on not feeling the pain of losing a state title game again.

“I think about it every day, we’ve talked about it every day since I took the job that that’s what we want to do,” Litten said. “I’ve talked to the kids, I’ve been dreaming about it and seeing it and it’s really been a big motivating factor for me, individually, seeing Chandler celebrate on the field right after and feeling that heartbreak and not wanting that to happen again.”

Litten’s players say they love playing for their new head coach, who can get a little excited on the sideline.

“Coach Litten’s huge,” Horizon defensive lineman Daniel “Boobie” Santiago said. “He completely changed our program around. (When Coach Litten was hired in March) one of his first four sentences was ‘We’re going to win a state championship here.’ I’d rather be on the sideline with no one else in high school football.”

Horizon has a tough opponent in their title game, #2 Salpointe Catholic from Tucson, the lone remaining team from southern Arizona.

The Lancers will be looking to win their 2nd state championship. Their lone title came in 2013, when the Lancers beat Chaparral in the Division II title game. They have finished as the runner-up in 2018 (4A, lost to Saguaro), 2017 (4A, lost to Saguaro), 1991 (5A, lost to St. Mary’s) and 1981 (5A, lost to Trevor Browne).

But the Huskies know this is a new team and will be a huge challenge on Friday night.

“They’re great, they’re athletic, they’re well-coached,” Litten said. “They’ve got an outstanding quarterback and great skill kids. They’ve got a great defensive front. They’re going to come after it for sure.”

“Salpointe’s a good team, definitely nothing to overlook. We’re going to have a battle with them, but I think we want it more and I think we’re going to come out victorious,” Santiago said.

The 5A state championship will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Tickets for the game can be bought here, and if you can’t make it to the game, it will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

The Lancers are headed to Tempe for the 5A State Championship game! The game will be played at 8 PM at Sun Devil Stadium against Horizon High School! #LancerNation #LetsTakeState pic.twitter.com/L0OFyApqu1 — Salpointe Football (@SCLancerNation) December 4, 2021

