FLORENCE, Ariz — Football players at small schools don’t always get a lot of attention or coverage, however there’s a young man down in Florence accumulating a lot of attention and college scholarship offers.

Regen Terry is a senior defensive end for the Gophers who has received more than a dozen offers from Division I programs including Wisconsin, Arizona State, Arizona, Utah and Iowa State, among others.

The list of offers is so long it can be hard for Terry to remember at times. It’s a good problem to have for him and for his community.

“It’s been awesome for the community,” Florence head coach Scott Howard said. “He understands what he represents here and what he can do for others. The big thing is it tells kids it doesn’t matter where you’re at. As long as you work hard and you got that talent, they’ll find you.”

“I feel like people are influenced and look up to me for what I’m doing and feel like they can do the same thing, they just got to put in the work,” Terry said.

Terry has been around the game of football his entire life. His dad Reggie is the former director of football operations for the Arizona Cardinals and is now the assistant athletic director at Boston College. Regen says his dad has been a big help in his recruiting process.

Reggie also helps keep Regen grounded throughout it all, while the community continues to experience some unusual attention, like University of Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin showing up in a helicopter to watch him play and frequent visits from other coaches.

“I walked out of my office one day, Alex Grinch the [defensive coordinator] from Oklahoma is walking around campus. It’s unbelievable,” Howard said. "Andy Avalos from Oregon just pops in, it’s unreal.”

Terry plans on waiting until December to make his commitment decision and he'll have plenty of highly regarded collegiate programs waiting on pins and needles in the meantime.