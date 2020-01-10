Chaparral vs. Saguaro game canceled after Chaparral player tests positive for COVID-19

Other players and coaches who may have been in contact with the student athlete have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — This week one high school football game between Chaparral and Saguaro high schools has been canceled after a Chaparral player tested positive for COVID-19, the Scottsdale Unified School District said.

The district says the player is a member of the Chaparral High School varsity football team and last attended football practice on Friday, Sept. 25. He is now in isolation.

The school notified members of Chaparral’s varsity and junior varsity football teams, their coaches and staff that they may have been exposed to the player and they have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

The school is now working with the Maricopa County Public Health Department to help identify any others who may have been exposed to the virus through close contact with the student.

Chaparral’s JV game on Oct. 1 and varsity game on Oct. 2 against Saguaro High School are now canceled as well as Chaparral's JV and varsity games next week against Sandra Day O'Connor High School.

Chaparral is not currently open for in-person learning, but is scheduled to re-open, pending health metrics, on Monday, Oct. 12 following the District’s annual fall break the week of Oct. 5 – 9.