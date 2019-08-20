Chandler High School is a football powerhouse built by former head coach Shaun Aguano, who’s now the running backs coach at Arizona State, and his longtime assistant, Rick Garretson is now in charge.

The Wolves’ culture has remained the same.

Shaun built up a culture called ‘Makoa Ohana’ which is Hawaiian for no fear and family,” said Garretson. “We’re going to keep that culture and tradition going moving forward.”

A strength of the team this year is it’s senior leadership, something the program hits hard on.

The class of 2020 has its sights set on history. The Wolves have been state champions three years in a row, a fourth would make them the first program ever to accomplish the feat in 6A.

“We were that freshmen class, the first state championship,”said senior safety Gunner Maldonado. To carry it on and win nit our senior year and have the four in a row, freshmen to senior year, have four rings going out of high school, you can’t do much more in high school than that.

“We know that everyone hopes that we’re not as good,” said senior linebacker Tate Romney. “We know we have a target on our back and that’s some motivation for us to prove to everyone that we’re still here and we’re not going anywhere.”

Chandler begins the season on the road against Liberty High School out of Henderson, Nevada.