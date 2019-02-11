PHOENIX — After Week 10 of Friday Night Fever last night, the playoff brackets are set for all Arizona high school divisions from the Open Division through 2A. Division 1A playoffs have already begun.
Open Divison
In the Open Division, 1-seed Chandler takes on 8-seed Chaparral. Chaparral won on Friday night on a touchdown throw and catch as time expired to get into the playoffs.
No. 5 Pinnacle takes on No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, No. 6 Horizon takes on No. 3 Saguaro and No. 7 Hamilton takes on No. 2 Centennial to wrap up the bracket.
Division 6A
In Division 6A, 16-seed Corona Del Sol High School just made it into the playoffs thanks to a double overtime win Friday night against Mountain Pointe.
Matchups are below:
No. 16 Corona Del Sol vs. No. 1 Red Mountain.
No. 9 Cesar Chavez vs. No. 8 Desert Ridge
No. 12 Valley Vista vs. No. 5 Highland
No. 13 Boulder Creek vs. No. 4 Queen Creek
No. 14 Mountain Ridge vs. No. 3 Perry
No. 11 Basha vs. No. 6 Desert Vista
No. 10 La Joya Community vs. No. 7 Liberty
No. 15 Mountain View (Mesa) vs. No. 2 Brophy Prep
Division 5A
A notable story in Division 5A is who is not there, the South Mountain Jaguars. South Mountain won seven games in 2019 and won their region, but did not make the playoffs.
Williams Field, Notre Dame Prep and Higley are the top three teams in that bracket. Matchups are below:
No. 16 Mountain View (Tucson) vs. No. 1 Williams Field
No. 9 Buena vs. No. 8 Sunrise Mountain
No. 12 Gilbert vs. No. 5 Millenium
No. 13 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 4 Casteel
No. 14 Ironwood vs. No. 3 Higley
No. 11 McClintock vs. No. 6 Campo Verde
No. 10 Sunnyslope vs. No. 7 Cienega
No. 15 Verrado vs. No. 2 Notre Dame Prep
Divison 4A
The Glendale Cardinals were the Friday Night Fever studio team Friday night after the Cardinals defeated Dysart to secure themselves the 16-seed in the Division 4A bracket.
The bracket features Sahauro, Cactus and Canyon Del Oro as the top three seeds. Matchups are below:
No. 16 Glendale vs. No. 1 Sahauro
No. 9 Gila Ridge vs. No. 8 Coconino
No. 12 Casa Grande vs. No. 5 Walden Grove
No. 13 Prescott vs. No. 4 Desert Edge
No. 14 Marcos De Niza vs. No. 3 Canyon Del Oro
No. 11 Pueblo Magnet vs. No. 6 Mesquite
No. 10 Greenway vs. No. 7 Peoria
No. 15 Tempe vs. No. 2 Cactus
Divison 3A
Benjamin Franklin, American Leadership Academy Queen Creek and Northwest Christian headline the top seeds for the Division 3A playoff bracket. Matchups are below:
No. 16 Ganado vs. No. 1 Benjamin Franklin
No. 9 ALA Gilbert vs. No. 8 Coolidge
No. 12 AZ College Prep vs. No. 5 Blue Ridge
No. 13 River Valley vs. No. 4 Snowflake
No. 14 Odyssey Institute vs. No. 3 Northwest Christian
No. 11 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 6 Valley Christian
No. 10 Sabino vs. No. 7 Safford
No. 15 Payson vs. No. 2 ALA Queen Creek
Division 2A
Round Valley, Trivium Prep and Phoenix Christian are the top three seeds in the Division 2A bracket.
No. 16 Miami vs. No. 1 Round Valley
No. 9 Benson vs. No. 8 Veritas Prep
No. 12 Antelope Union vs. No. 5 Parker
No. 13 Chandler Prep vs. No. 4 Santa Cruz Valley
No. 14 Alchesay vs. No. 3 Phoenix Christian
No. 11 Arizona Lutheran vs. No. 6 St. Johns
No. 10 Bisbee vs. No. 7 Thatcher
No. 15 Morenci Jr./Sr. vs. No. 2 Trivium Prep
