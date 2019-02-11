PHOENIX — After Week 10 of Friday Night Fever last night, the playoff brackets are set for all Arizona high school divisions from the Open Division through 2A. Division 1A playoffs have already begun.

Open Divison

In the Open Division, 1-seed Chandler takes on 8-seed Chaparral. Chaparral won on Friday night on a touchdown throw and catch as time expired to get into the playoffs.

No. 5 Pinnacle takes on No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, No. 6 Horizon takes on No. 3 Saguaro and No. 7 Hamilton takes on No. 2 Centennial to wrap up the bracket.

Division 6A

In Division 6A, 16-seed Corona Del Sol High School just made it into the playoffs thanks to a double overtime win Friday night against Mountain Pointe.

Matchups are below:

No. 16 Corona Del Sol vs. No. 1 Red Mountain.

No. 9 Cesar Chavez vs. No. 8 Desert Ridge

No. 12 Valley Vista vs. No. 5 Highland

No. 13 Boulder Creek vs. No. 4 Queen Creek

No. 14 Mountain Ridge vs. No. 3 Perry

No. 11 Basha vs. No. 6 Desert Vista

No. 10 La Joya Community vs. No. 7 Liberty

No. 15 Mountain View (Mesa) vs. No. 2 Brophy Prep

Division 5A

A notable story in Division 5A is who is not there, the South Mountain Jaguars. South Mountain won seven games in 2019 and won their region, but did not make the playoffs.

Williams Field, Notre Dame Prep and Higley are the top three teams in that bracket. Matchups are below:

No. 16 Mountain View (Tucson) vs. No. 1 Williams Field

No. 9 Buena vs. No. 8 Sunrise Mountain

No. 12 Gilbert vs. No. 5 Millenium

No. 13 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 4 Casteel

No. 14 Ironwood vs. No. 3 Higley

No. 11 McClintock vs. No. 6 Campo Verde

No. 10 Sunnyslope vs. No. 7 Cienega

No. 15 Verrado vs. No. 2 Notre Dame Prep

Divison 4A

The Glendale Cardinals were the Friday Night Fever studio team Friday night after the Cardinals defeated Dysart to secure themselves the 16-seed in the Division 4A bracket.

The bracket features Sahauro, Cactus and Canyon Del Oro as the top three seeds. Matchups are below:

No. 16 Glendale vs. No. 1 Sahauro

No. 9 Gila Ridge vs. No. 8 Coconino

No. 12 Casa Grande vs. No. 5 Walden Grove

No. 13 Prescott vs. No. 4 Desert Edge

No. 14 Marcos De Niza vs. No. 3 Canyon Del Oro

No. 11 Pueblo Magnet vs. No. 6 Mesquite

No. 10 Greenway vs. No. 7 Peoria

No. 15 Tempe vs. No. 2 Cactus

Divison 3A

Benjamin Franklin, American Leadership Academy Queen Creek and Northwest Christian headline the top seeds for the Division 3A playoff bracket. Matchups are below:

No. 16 Ganado vs. No. 1 Benjamin Franklin

No. 9 ALA Gilbert vs. No. 8 Coolidge

No. 12 AZ College Prep vs. No. 5 Blue Ridge

No. 13 River Valley vs. No. 4 Snowflake

No. 14 Odyssey Institute vs. No. 3 Northwest Christian

No. 11 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 6 Valley Christian

No. 10 Sabino vs. No. 7 Safford

No. 15 Payson vs. No. 2 ALA Queen Creek

Division 2A

Round Valley, Trivium Prep and Phoenix Christian are the top three seeds in the Division 2A bracket.

No. 16 Miami vs. No. 1 Round Valley

No. 9 Benson vs. No. 8 Veritas Prep

No. 12 Antelope Union vs. No. 5 Parker

No. 13 Chandler Prep vs. No. 4 Santa Cruz Valley

No. 14 Alchesay vs. No. 3 Phoenix Christian

No. 11 Arizona Lutheran vs. No. 6 St. Johns

No. 10 Bisbee vs. No. 7 Thatcher

No. 15 Morenci Jr./Sr. vs. No. 2 Trivium Prep

