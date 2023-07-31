Basha Bears ready to defend open division title | Friday Night Fever preview

Led by 2021 Fever Coach of the Year Chris McDonald, Basha is loaded with talent again.

PHOENIX — Another season of Friday Night Fever is almost here. Arizona's longest running high school show is gearing up for it’s 34th season.

Every night for the next three weeks, we will spotlight a different team leading up to the season premiere.

We’re kicking off our Fever previews with the kings of Arizona. Basha is the new top dog. The Bears are coming off winning their first state championship, knocking off Saguaro in the Open Division title game.

Led by 2021 Fever Coach of the Year Chris McDonald, Basha is loaded with talent again. It all starts with Demond Williams Jr., who is widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in the state and an early favorite for Fever Offensive Player of the Year.

Williams just committed to Arizona, becoming the highest-ranked prospect the Wildcats have ever landed. In a social media post, Williams shared a video from he was 10-years-old announcing his commitment to Arizona.

The Bears start with a bunch of local and national attention, including being ranked in the Top 25 (#18 overall) nationally for the first time entering the season. Basha opens the season at Westwood on Friday, Aug. 25.

