AIA approves recommendations for return to play, clearing way for high school football in Arizona

High school football in Arizona is a go. Practices can begin Sept. 7 and games will begin between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Interscholastic Association approved updated recommendations from its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and has reaffirmed that high school football practices can begin Sept. 7 and games will begin between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

UPDATE: High school football in Arizona in 2020 is a GO. Start dates remain the same.



Practices: Sept. 7

First games: Sept. 30-Oct. 2



Updated return to play recommendations approved by AIA today can be found here shorty: https://t.co/Qy9THRM2tl#FridayNightFever #AZPreps — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) September 2, 2020

The document that has the updated recommendations can be viewed here.

In the document, it lists recommendations and protocols for members of the athletic community including athletes, coaches and school administrators.

The AIA said in Wednesday's meeting that the recommendations document is a "living" document and changes can be made.

The decision from the AIA comes after board members met with the AIA's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee last week to hear updated return to play recommendations regarding high school football and other sports.

Statement following today's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee meeting. pic.twitter.com/cAgBKkFxbZ — AZPreps365 (@AZPreps365) August 27, 2020

On June 29, the AIA moved its dates back for the fall season, saying sports practices would begin Aug. 17 and season start dates would be delayed, unless Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made additional changes pushing those dates even further back.

Practices for Arizona high school football teams were originally supposed to begin July 27.

Early last month, the AIA said it had approved start dates for Arizona high school fall sports with practices beginning Sept. 7 and games beginning between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3.