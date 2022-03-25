‘They are a special duo on the course’: Hamilton High School golfers in national spotlight

Mahanth Chirravuri and Anawin Pikulthong are ranked within the top 20 golfers in the country by the American Junior Golf Association.

GILBERT, Ariz. — As Steve Kanner enters his 22nd year as the boys' golf head coach at Hamilton High School in Gilbert, he's seen his fair share of special golfers come through the doors.

However, to Kanner’s recollection, the recent pair of senior Mahanth Chirravuri and Anawin Pikulthong are among the best he's coached.

“Success breeds success in a lot of ways,” Kanner said. “They have the ability to really up the play of each other and those around them. They are a special duo on the golf course."

Hamilton golf under Kanner has participated in the state tournament all 21 years winning nine state championships from 2005 to 2009, 2014 and 2019 to 2021.

The most recent team three-peat roster featured both young men and included an individual state title for Chirravuri in 2020.

Playing alongside each other for as long as they can remember both Chirravuri and Pikulthong have credited a lot of their achievements to one another.

“We both enjoy competing, especially against each other,” Pikulthong said. “There’s something both fun and serious about having that other person in your corner to go to, look up to and challenge.”

Beyond high school success, both young men are seasoned junior golfers competing at the highest levels all over the world.

AJGA All-Americans! Congrats to Junior Mahanth Chirravuri and Sophomore Anawin Pikulthong pic.twitter.com/CfEbUSfYYq — Hamilton Boys Golf (@hhshuskies_golf) November 23, 2020

Chirravuri, an incoming student-athlete at the University of Southern California beginning in the fall, is ranked No. 5 in the American Junior Golf Association circuit. While Pikulthong, a verbal commit to Arizona State, is ranked 17th overall.

Congratulations to Mahanth Chirravuri on signing with USC!! He’s joining Jordan Middleton of @huskiesvb18 #huskypride pic.twitter.com/gvo8JxOxDJ — Hamilton Boys Golf (@hhshuskies_golf) November 10, 2021

"Thinking of all the groups we’ve been able to be a part of. All the competition we have encountered,” Chirravuri said. “All those moments are special and are such an honor to be a part of something bigger.”

The duo that has been side-by-side for over a decade will now see what it is like on opposing sides.

“Glad we both made it,” Pikulthong said. “Will be weird to see him in another uniform other than the Hamilton one but we are ready for the new dynamic.”