GLOBE, Ariz. — Before the Friday Night Fever season kicks off in August, there is a summer grind of players and coaches fighting through the heat, pain, sweat and tears to get ready.

For the Globe Tigers, the grind is about getting better every day in the hopes of returning to glory.

Its football team has had success in the past including a state title back in 2002. Globe has had only three winning seasons since.

First-year head coach Mark Openshaw is hoping to change that.

"Cool town. Exciting town. A lot of history here," said coach Openshaw, who's trying to resurrect the winning tradition. "They've won state championships here before."

Openshaw tells his players they're going to outwork their opponents, focus on the fundamentals, and those small things will add up when they go to put on the pads in the fall.

Junior Seth Durbin sees the difference in attitude already.

"We're going to have a good year because how he coaches us and he has the love for the game and the intensity to pick everyone up," Durbin said.

Globe faces Alchesay on the road in its first game of the season Aug. 23.

Friday Night Fever's season premiere is Friday, Aug. 30 at 11:35 p.m.