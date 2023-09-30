VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 6 Hot Shots Plays of the Week!

Three more great plays were nominated to be the play of the week, and now you get to choose which one wins the title!

PHOENIX — Week Six of Friday Night Fever's 34th season is now in the books and three more great plays have been nominated to become the Hot Shots Play of the Week!

Here are the nominees:

1. A tip-drill pick 6 by ALA-Queen Creek's Ryder Agne

2. A 65-yard touchdown catch by Higley's Daxen Hall

3. An 80-yard touchdown catch by Perry's Don Tinsley

Watch the plays in the video at the top of this story and then vote here:

If you cannot see the poll, click here to vote.

You have until next Friday at 10 a.m. to vote, and the winner will be revealed on Week 7 of Friday Night Fever.

Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever next Friday at 11:35 p.m.