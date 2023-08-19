Pinnacle QB Wyatt Horton welcomes adversity in 2023 offseason

Quarterback Wyatt Horton's job was put on the line when he was thrown into an unexpected position battle in camp, yet welcomed the challenge.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Pinnacle Pioneers football team had gone to a place in 2022 they had never been before – a state championship game.

While the team fell short in the final matchup of the season, they are hungry to claim what they believe is rightfully theirs.

"We know that we stay our course and follow our process," Pinnacle head football coach Dana Zupke, said. "There's a lot of confidence in the program that we will be where we want to be."

At first glance, it seemed quarterback Wyatt Horton would lead the charge once more in pursuit of the school's first state title, yet a mid-off-season transfer shook things up when least expected.

"It was good, the time he was here," Horton said. "But I just put my head down and I do what I do."

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 overall football recruit in the 2024 high school class, transferred to Pinnacle after playing one season with the Chandler Wolves.

This news would likely send many players packing in search of a new role elsewhere, but not for Horton. Instead, he embraced the new challenge.

"Competition always makes you better," Horton said. "I learned to always bet on myself. Iron sharpens iron and when you have two pretty high-profile guys going against each other every day, it's bound to make you better."

"I expected this from him," Zupke said. "And he tells me I am going to have to do this in college so I might as well start doing it now, I am not going anywhere."

While the path for Raiola is an interesting one. The top prospect committed to Ohio State before taking a snap at Chandler, then de-committed from Ohio State after the final snap of his junior season. He competed for the Pinnacle starting job for a bulk of the off-season before transferring schools to Georgia, where he recently committed to play for the Bulldogs for his collegiate career.

Regardless of Raiola's departure, Horton earned the starting job through his work ethic and high knowledge of the offensive system. Something Coach acknowledged at the forefront.

"Having Dylan here helped develop him because quite honestly he wasn't going to be pushed," Zupke said. "So I think it forced Wyatt to take his game to another level, especially on the mental side."

The Pioneers were close last year to making history and in 2023 they are confident in their ability to finish the job unlike a short season ago.

"I know we are going to get a ring this year," Horton said. "The things we did last year, we are going to build on and improve on a lot of things."

The Pioneers will open their season Friday, Aug. 25, against the Arbor View Aggies.

Sports