He's 6'11" and from Slovakia. And now, Adam Pecnik is playing high school football in Arizona

Adam Pecnik is halfway around the world from his home in Slovakia and is getting the full American high school experience by suiting up for the Crusaders on Fridays

PHOENIX — He’s helmet and shoulder pads about the rest. Meet 6’11" Adam Pecnik from Slovakia. The Northwest Christian senior exchange student is a long way from playing in his dad’s band back home in his small village of 300 people.

“When he walks in my office, I’m always worried about him hitting his head but he's used to ducking,” said Northwest Christian head football coach David Inness. “He's bigger than anybody I've ever been around.”

“I didn't even tell my family that I'm playing for the ball," said Adam. “I told them to call me once a week because I don't have time. I have practice, homework, school, and gym in the morning.”

Music was Adam’s first passion, then as he started to grow, so did his interest in sports.

“Then I grew up a lot,” Adam said while laughing.

Adam’s idea was to come to the U.S. to play basketball and to study. He watched his brother go through the exchange student program, but now it was his turn.

“My parents, they said if I make (the plans) all by myself, like all the calls and stuff, they’ll let me go,” said Adam.

But second thoughts started the moment he landed, especially when it came to dealing with the heat.

“The weather,” said Adam. “It’s so hot here. I wasn't used to hitting people or getting hit by people, so it was kind of hard to get used to it but I think it's better now.”

"The kids have taken him in,” said Coach Inness. “They want to work with him, and hang out with him, and eat lunch with him, and that's been great for him.”

The idea to play football came from his host family. Levi Borland, Adam’s new American brother, won a state title with Northwest Christian back in 2018. He suggested Adam play football until basketball season.

“Only thing I knew was like, quarterback,” said Adam. I was so confused. I didn't know what was happening, what's going on. But I was watching a few NFL games and highlights and I kind of learned it in like two weeks.”

Learning the rules was first. Getting in football shape came second. Early morning trips to the gym with his host family helped with that.

“They just keep like supporting me in what I want to do,” said Adam.

Then he needed equipment. Size 18 cleats are nearly impossible to find. Thankfully the Arizona Cardinals stepped in to help.

Adam remembers how it went down.

“Coach Inness, he’s such a sweet guy, he just called to the Cardinals and told them that we need size 18 cleats, and they got them for me,” Adam said.

"That was the hard part,” said Coach Inness. “But then we had to try to figure out how to get him in pants, and then take a jersey to a seamstress to try to make it big enough to get over his pads.”

The first three weeks of the season were all about getting Adam caught up and ready to play. Finally, during week four against Carl Hayden, the big fella got in at defensive tackle, and the crowd started chanting his name.

“I call my brother, honestly man, he's a brother, said Levi Borland. “I'll do anything for him. He loves it man and look at him, he's just killing it and I love it. He's just having a great time."

Adam is still learning, but you can't teach new family, new teammates, and new community all here to help make being 6000 miles away from home, feel just like home.

“I just like watching him interact with the kids,” said Coach Inness. “Because it's everything. We got him going to the FCA. He's playing dodgeball. Just everything is new to him, so it's kind of fun.

“I'm so thankful to everybody that just welcomed me here and just accepted me and I'm so happy,” said Adam.